Oct 22 (Reuters) - NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB

* Q3 net profit 59.7 million Swedish crowns versus 9.4 million crowns

* Net asset value as per Sept. 30, 726 million crowns or 48.85 crowns per share

* Q3 operating profit 61.1 million versus sek 8.5 million