Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd : * Tankers limited (NYSE:nat) announces public offering * Public offering of approximately $65 million aggregate amount of common

shares * Chief executive officer herbjørn hansson is expected to purchase about $2.0

million worth of common shares in offering * Says intends to use net proceeds of this offering primarily to finance its

investment in Nordic American offshore ltd * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage