FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordic Capital buys majority stake in clothing chain Gina Tricot
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nordic Capital buys majority stake in clothing chain Gina Tricot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordic Capital said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Gina Tricot from the Appelqvist family, the founders of the Swedish clothing retailer who will retain a significant stake in the company.

Gina Tricot has 180 stores in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Germany and had sales of around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($302 million) last year, but in recent years sales have declined slightly, hit by tough market conditions.

Nordic Capital did not disclose the purchase price nor the size of the stake acquired.

“Under Nordic Capital’s ownership, Gina Tricot will gain access to a pool of capital and extensive experience of the retail market, leaving the company well positioned to execute on a new strategic plan,” Nordic Capital said in a statement.

Nordic Capital will also inject new capital to boost Gina Tricot’s financial position. ($1 = 6.6296 Swedish Kronor) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.