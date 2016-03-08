NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 8

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to report fiscal first quarter results and February traffic figures at 0700 GMT. It is seen narrowing its losses in the quarter from a year earlier.

REZIDOR

Sweden’s Rezidor Hotel Group said late on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in start-up budget hotel chain Prizeotel for 14.7 million euros ($16.2 million) and had rights to buy the remaining stake in four years.

