NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 10

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORSKE SKOG

The Norwegian aper maker has set a deadline for GMT 1200 on Friday for bondholders to accept an exchange offer in 2016 and 2017 bonds. The company’s approval for the 2017 bonds is now above 75 percent, while only 40 percent of 2016 holders have accepted exchange offer. The firm needs 90 percent acceptance in the 2016 bonds.

SKF

The Swedish company said after the close of the market in Stockholm that it had been informed Peugeot S.A. had initiated a lawsuit against it and other bearings makers that were part of a 2014 settlement decision by the European Commission for violation of competition rules.

SKF said it was unable to determine the amount of damages, if any, were it to be found liable. Rival Schaeffler made 230 million euros in provisions to cover potential damages claims related to a European antitrust lawsuit in December.

SCHIBSTED

The Swedish Competition Authority said late on Wednesday it would begin an in-depth review of Norwegian Schibsted’s acquisition of online real estate web portal Hemnet, saying preliminary indications showed it may curtail competition.

Schibsted said in December it had signed an agreement to buy 80 percent of Hemnet.

