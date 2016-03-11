FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 11
#Intel
March 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment company said on Friday its nomination committee proposes Tom Boardman as new chairman of the board, replacing Cristina Stenbeck whom it proposes as a board member.

For more on the company, click on

MILLICOM

Millicom proposed Tom Boardman as new chairman, replacing Cristina Stenbeck, and said Stenbeck had decided not to seek re-election to the board.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH MATCH STG

Swedish Match said that after the partial exercise of an overalottment option in connection with the initial public offering of STG, Swedish Match will hold 31.1 percent of STG.

For more on the company, click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
