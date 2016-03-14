FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 14
March 14, 2016

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

British fund Zegona has made the highest offer to buy Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo from Sweden’s TeliaSonera, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

NORSKE SKOG

The Norwegian paper maker said late on Friday it was extending a deadline for bond holders to accept an exchange offer in 2016 and 2017 bonds until noon March 21. The previous deadline expired on Friday. So far, the company has secured about 40 percent approval for the 2016 bond, while it needs 90 percent.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
