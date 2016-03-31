NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 31

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SCHIBSTED

Hip-hop star Jay-Z, who last year bought Sweden’s Aspiro and its Tidal music streaming service for $54 million, has notified several former owners that it will demand compensation linked to a discrepancy in the number of subscribers, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

Aspiro’s former top owner, Norwegian publisher Schibsted, is among the companies that has received written warning, the paper said. Schibsted, which reported a sales gain of about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($24.06 million) from the transaction, rejected the claim.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The world’s third largest port operator APM Terminals, a unit of Denmark’s shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it will invest 758 million euros ($858.3 million) in a new transhipment terminal in Tangier, Morocco, that will be the first automated terminal in Africa.

