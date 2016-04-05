FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 5
April 5, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDBANK

The bank’s major Swedish owners have agreed to vote in favour of clearing outgoing Chairman Anders Sundstrom and former CEO Michael Wolf of responsibility for the 2015 fiscal year, daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified sources.

Top shareholders said last week they would replace Sundstrom as chairman, following weeks of management upheaval which has included the firing of Wolf, and a decision by Swedish regulators to launch an investigation of the bank.

Swedbank holds its annual shareholders’ meeting later on Tuesday.

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell to 16,000 units in March, down 37 percent year-on-year, preliminary figures from ACT research showed on Tuesday.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech said late on Monday German Morphosys AG has filed a complaint at the U.S. District Court of Delaware against the company for patent infringement related to a cancer treatment.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

