NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 6

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airliner flew 2.2 million passengers in March, a growth of 27 percent year over year while the load factor was up 3.7 percentage points to 87.9 percent.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish consumer electronics company swung to an operating profit in the third quarter and said it expected 2015/16 operating profit before costs previously allocated to automotive and restructuring costs to be slightly below break-even.

