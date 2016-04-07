NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 7

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KONECRANES

China’s Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd is seeking to provide assurances to U.S. crane maker Terex Corp over its $3.4 billion offer, after reaching broad agreement on price, sources told Reuters.

Terex has an existing merger agreement with Finland’s Konecranes, which has said it will continue to pursue a merger despite the rival bid.

CHR HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker posted second-quarter operating profit before special items above expectations on Thursday and kept its full-year outlook for an EBIT margin above last year’s level.

STOLT-NIELSEN

The Norwegian shipping firm posted forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter as margins rose despite lower than expected revenues.

The company’s key Stolt Tankers unit expects the second quarter, and possibly the third, to look much like the first.

