NORDIC STOCKS -Factors to watch on April 8

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SAAB

The Swedish defence materials group had hoped to sell submarines to Norway but the country has decided to buy from French or German rivals instead, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday.

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer’s U.S. rival GAP reported a 6 percent drop in comparable sales in March.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor expects first-quarter net revenues to be approximately $64 million, below a Reuters Smart estimate of $84 million and down from $132 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and $172 million in the same quarter last year.

Keeps multi-client investments guidance of approximately $220 million in 2016 and pre-funding level of 45-50 percent.

Says the first quarter has been the most severe of the ongoing downturn with many oil firms focusing on cost and headcount reductions, resulting in a significant pull-back from exploration spending.

BANG & OLUFSEN

Chinese businessman Qi Jianhong, a leading shareholder in Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group Limited, has increased his stake in B&O to 18.7 percent, the Danish design icon said on Thursday night. B&O said last month that it was in talks about a potential takeover offer from Sparkle Roll.

DONG ENERGY IPO-DONG.CO

Danish daily Berlingske, citing sources, said a long planned initial public offering of the utility could come before summer.

CASTELLUM

The Swedish real estate firm is nearing a deal to buy peer Norrporten and its roughly 25 billion crowns ($3.1 billion) property portfolio, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported, citing sources.

