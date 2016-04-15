NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 15

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer on Friday repeated an earlier published March sales reading of a 2 percent rise in local currencies.

Separately, an FSA filing showed H&M’s chairman and biggest owner Stefan Persson had further increased his stake in the company.

DNB

The election committee of Norway’s largest bank is maintaining its recommendation that the board should be reelected, despite the Panama Papers revelation that DNB helped clients set up companies in the Seychelles, committee leader Elbjoerg Loewer told news agency NTB.

The initial recommendation to reelect the board members was made before the revelation.

OPERA SOFTWARE

A group of Chinese internet firms have extended their offer for the Norwegian tech company as they have not yet reached the required level of acceptances.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker said it has won a tax appeal, which means it will receive a tax reimbursement and interest of a total of around 700 million Norwegian crowns ($84.98 million).

KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE

The Norwegian car parts maker said its revenues declined to 258.7 million euros ($291.32 million) in the first quarter, down 11.3 million euros from the same period last year, partly due to negative currency effects of 5.9 million euros.

