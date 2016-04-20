FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 20
April 20, 2016

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company raised its financial guidance for 2016 on Wednesday due to “robust” sales of its blood cancer drug Darzalex since it was launched in November.

TELIA

The Swedish telecoms operator on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations, boosted by higher profitability in Sweden, and slightly raised its 2016 earnings forecast.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as it took a provision for early retirement of staff.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

