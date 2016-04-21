NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 21

(Adds Yara, Husqvarna, Norwegian Air, TGS) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON, NOKIA

Mobile network equipment maker Ericsson posted first-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations and said it would reorganise its business to boost efficiency and growth.

First-quarter operating profit was 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($428 million), below a mean forecast of 4.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The report may also pressure shares in rival Nokia.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker reported a surprise fall in its first-quarter results and said it plans to cut about 550 jobs, citing deteriorating market conditions at its marine business.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser-maker reported first-quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts and said its energy costs were expected to fall in the coming two quarters.

NORWEGIAN AIR

Europe’s third-largest budget airline by market capitalisation reported underlying first-quarter operating earnings ahead of forecasts and said its bookings for the spring and summer were good.

Net earnings missed expectations as fuel hedging and currency effects weighed on results.

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected adjusted operating profit for the first quarter and said pre-season demand this year had started off slightly higher than in 2015.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating loss but said it will still pay a dividend.

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish packaging maker posted first-quarter adjusted operating profit of 58 million euros, beating analysts’ average forecast of 50 million euros in a Reuters poll.

