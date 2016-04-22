NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 22

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for the European truck market while predicting deeper downturns in North America and Brazil.

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker on Friday launched a 5 billion crown ($615 million) rights issue supported by main owners and a debt refinancing package. It posted a dive in first-quarter operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and items affecting comparability.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte Bonnesen as new chief executive. Bonnesen has been acting CEO since former top chief Michael Wolf was fired in February. Authorities this week dropped a preliminary probe of suspected insider trading by Wolf.

