NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 10

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish company’s net sales fell more than expected in the first quarter as it warned that earnings in its mainstay business would decline this year due to slowing demand in China.

In its first unified earnings report since taking control of rival Alcatel-Lucent in January, Nokia also nudged up its cost-cutting target for the merger.

For more on the company, click on

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a 24 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as investments in new concepts stores start to pay off, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer and feed maker reported first-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts and kept its 2016 output guidance.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on