NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 19

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company late on Wednesday announced positive topline results from a phase III study of its daratumumab cancer drug in combination with two other drugs.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug company might be 10 years ahead of its competitors in the development of an oral diabetes drug in the so-called GLP1 class, Chief Financial Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said in an interview in Danish daily Borsen.

For more on the company, click on

SCA AB

The Swedish hygiene products maker is hosting a capital markets day for investors and analysts on Thursday. It will not change its strategy or financial targets it said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on