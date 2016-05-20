NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 20

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWAY ROYAL SALMON

Norway’s Food Safety Authority has refused the salmon farmer’s plan to expand by using so-called triploid salmon. The decision, which can still be appealed to the country’s Industry and Fisheries Ministry, could jeopardise Norway Royal Salmon’s growth model, one analyst said.

SAAB

The Swedish defence materials group said on Friday it had won orders from the Canadian Great Lakes Pilotage Authority and the Great Lakes Pilotage Division of the United States Coast Guard to upgrade a shared pilot management system.

