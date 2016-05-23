NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 23

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

The Finnish telecom network equipment maker said late on Friday it will cut 1,032 jobs in Finland as part of its cost-cutting programme, less than its initial estimate of around 1,300 jobs.

For more on the company, click

SUBSEA 7

The offshore services firm said on Monday that a major contract that was announced on May 20 was awarded by Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited. The contract size is over $1 billion and is part of a GBP 2.6 bln Scottish wind farm project.

For more on the firm, click on

BW OFFSHORE

The Norwegian operator of oil producing vessels plans to raise $100 million in equity as part of a refinancing plan, it said on Monday.

For more on the company, click

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed rig firm said a contract for the West Hercules rig had been terminated and that it would receive a $61 million lump sum reimbursement plus dayrate and reimbursement of costs associated with demobilisation.

Seadrill has previously said the West Hercules was on contract with Statoil.

For more on the company, click

DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP

The deck of the Ivar Aasen oil platform was completed at the SOME yard in Singapore on Sunday and will be shipped to Norway shortly. The platform deck was delivered on budget and on time, and the field is on track for start-up of production on Dec. 1, the company said in a statement.

For more on the company, click on

SCANDIC HOTELS, OLAV THON

A month-long strike among Norwegian hotel and restaurant workers over pay and other conditions ended on Sunday, owners and union leaders said.

For more on the companies, click on

TELENOR

Hilde Tonne became the latest in a series of senior executives to resign from the Norwegian telecoms group following a board and management shakeup. She said in a statement she did not find it right to continue working for the company at this time. Tonne had among other things been executive vice president in charge of Group Industrial Development at Telenor.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on