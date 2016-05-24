NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 24

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline said it had agreed to lease two more Boeing Dreamliners from CIT Aerospace and had exercised options to buy eight 737 MAX8 aircraft from Boeing.

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN

Poland will on Tuesday sign a letter of intent to buy the NASMS medium-range air defence system in a deal that could exceed 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.20 billion), Norway’s TV2 reported on Monday. The system was developed by Kongsberg Gruppen and U.S. defence contractor Raytheon.

Poland’s president is currently on a state visit to Norway.

