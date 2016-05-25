NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 25

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OPERA SOFTWARE

A Chinese consortium bidding for the Norwegian firm has received acceptance from more than 90 percent of the company’s shareholders, clearing a key hurdle for the $1.24 billion transaction, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday. .

NORWAY ROYAL SALMON

Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has reversed The Food and Safety Authority’s decision to reject the firm’s production of triploid salmon at two locations in Finnmark, in line with the appeal from the company.

NOVO NORDISK

A U.S. advisory panel on Tuesday recommended approval of a new diabetes drug made by the Danish firm that combines two of its existing treatments in a fixed-dose combination .

IDegLira combines Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Tresiba, also known as insulin degludec, with its GLP-1 agonist Victoza, or liraglutide.

ELECTROLUX

The company’s focus in the short term is improving its operating margin while CEO Jonas Samuelson is also looking at acquisition opportunities, he said in an interview in daily Dagens Industri.

“I would like to accelerate growth within Professional products and in those in those growth markets where we have a well-functioning operation today which we can strengthen,” he said.

Samuelson said the company still sees the market growing 4-5 percent in the U.S. in 2016 and stuck by forecasts for Europe.

