NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 7

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment firm said on Wednesday chief executive Lorenzo Grabau is leaving the company effective immediately. CFO Joakim Andersson has been appointed acting CEO.

CLAS OHLSON

The Swedish retailer on Wednesday posted second-quarter operating earnings slightly below expectations and said November sales rose 12 percent.

HOEGH LNG

The Norwegian firm, whose floating plants convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) back to regular gas, has signed a letter of intent for one firm and three optional FRSUs (Floating Storage and Regasification Units) at Samsung Heavy industries.

