NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 8

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FINGERPRINT CARDS (FPC)

The Swedish biometric technology firm slashed its revenue guidance for 2016, hit by inventory build-ups, softer smartphone volumes and stiffening competition, but forecast sales next year roughly in line with expectations.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

Chairwoman Gunn Waersted recently called on Chief Executive Sigve Brekke of the Norwegian state-controlled telecoms firm to step down, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) reported late on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources.

Brekke did not yield to the request however, and has won the backing of the remaining board members, DN said. The company did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

For more on the company, click on

NORDIC WATERPROOFING

Funds advised by Axcel and KIRKBI Invest have respectively sold 3.4 million and nearly 600,000 shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 82 Swedish crowns per share, the company said. Nordic Waterproofing shares closed at 86.25 crowns on Wednesday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on