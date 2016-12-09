NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec. 9

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELECTROLUX

The appliance maker said in a statement it expects continued stable development and forecast volume growth of 2-3 percent in North America next year and of 1 percent in Europe. Its capital expenditure level is expected to amount to approximately 4 billion Swedish crowns ($438.27 million).

FRONTLINE

FRONTLINE

The oil tanker shipping firm raised $100 million in a share issue to enable growth through vessels acquisitions. The stake of billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Hemen Holding was diluted to 48.4 percent following the share issue.

QUESTERRE

QUESTERRE

The Canadian producer of shale oil and gas, which saw its shares rise 56 percent on Thursday, is not aware of any undisclosed developments that could have trigger the rally, the company said in a statement.

On Friday the National Assembly in Quebec is scheduled to vote on an act to implement new energy policies and amend others, it added.

"These amendments include the enactment of the Petroleum Resources Act that will govern the development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Quebec," Questerre said.

For more on the firm, click on

