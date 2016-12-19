FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2016 / 6:48 AM / 8 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products and forestry group said it had signed a deal with private equity firm EQT to buy German wound care products maker BSN medical for 2.74 billion euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt and cash free basis.

Reporting by Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen newsrooms $1 = 0.9557 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
