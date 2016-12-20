NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 20

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceuticals maker said it had received approval from U.S. regulator FDA for the use of its Tresiba drug in children and adolescents with diabetes.

OPERA

The Norwegian software firm sold a majority stake in its TV business and separately warned of weaker earnings in its mobile advertising unit.

HALDEX

The Swedish maker of car brake systems warned its 2016 earnings margin would be lower than expected due to an increase in ordinary costs of 70 million Swedish crowns ($7.46 million) in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Haldex now expects an operating margin, excluding extraordinary costs, of approximately 6.5 percent for 2016, compared to a previous estimate of approximately 7 percent.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget carrier said it had established a credit facility of up to 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115.06 million) as it announced the completed sale and leaseback of three Boeing 787-800 aircraft.

