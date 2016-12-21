The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE
Private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it had made a
recommended 2.3 billion Swedish crown [$246.3 million) cash bid
for the Swedish call center and debt collection company.
For more on the company, click on
ORION
The Finnish drug maker said on Wednesday it plans to apply
for a marketing authorisation in Europe for a new formulation
for its asthma treatment inhalers.
For more on the company, click on
($1 = 9.3375 Swedish crowns)
