The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Nokia Corp said late on Wednesday it had filed a number of
lawsuits against Apple Inc for violating 32 technology
patents, striking back at the iPhone maker's legal action
targeting the one-time cellphone industry leader a day earlier.
TELIA
Turkish telecom operator Turkcell, in which Telia
owns a stake, raised its 2016 forecast for income growth to
10-12 percent from 8-10 percent previously.
VOLVO
European registrations of new heavy duty trucks, the bread
and butter of Sweden's AB Volvo, rose 12.1 percent year-on-year
in November, driven by strong growth in Italy, Spain and France,
the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
