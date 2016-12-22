The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia Corp said late on Wednesday it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple Inc for violating 32 technology patents, striking back at the iPhone maker's legal action targeting the one-time cellphone industry leader a day earlier.

TELIA

Turkish telecom operator Turkcell, in which Telia owns a stake, raised its 2016 forecast for income growth to 10-12 percent from 8-10 percent previously.

VOLVO

European registrations of new heavy duty trucks, the bread and butter of Sweden's AB Volvo, rose 12.1 percent year-on-year in November, driven by strong growth in Italy, Spain and France, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)