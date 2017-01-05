NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 5

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline reported a 31 percent year-on-year increase in December traffic as its long-distance business continued to grow, while its yield, or revenues per passenger kilometres, fell by 12 percent to 0.37 Norwegian crowns.

The yield was in line with a forecast by brokerage DNB Markets. Pareto Securities said Norwegian Air's unit revenues, down 11 percent, had declined largely in line with its 10 percent forecast.

MARINE HARVEST

Arctic Securities downgraded its recommendations on the shares of four Norwegian fish farmers to hold from buy, including Marine Harvest.

