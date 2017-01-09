FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 9
#Intel
January 9, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 7 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TGS NOPEC

The seismic surveyor's fourth-quarter net revenues rose to about $165 million, the company said, from $132 million reported a year earlier. Analysts had predicted Q4 revenues of $109.7 million, a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 banks and brokerages showed.

SOBI

Geoffrey McDonough will step down as CEO of Stockholm-listed specialty healthcare company Sobi on July 1. With increasing focus of the company's business in Europe, the board of directors has decided that Sobi needs more continuous presence in Stockholm than McDonough can sustain given his current location in Boston.

DNO

The Oslo-listed energy firm reported an oil discovery at its Peshkabir-2 well in the Kurdish region of Iraq and is considering options to start early production at the field, which is part of the company's Tawke licence.

MARINE HARVEST

Fish from the world's top salmon farmer will make a rapid return to the Chinese market following a recent normalisation of diplomatic and political relations between Norway and China, Chairman Ole-Eirik Leroey told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

