NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 16

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SEB

The Swedish bank said on Monday its chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the company by July to become managing partner in Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group.

AKER BP

The Norwegian oil firm will continue to raise its production in 2017 and aims to present plans for three offshore field developments during the year, it said in a strategy update. It also repeated its dividend outlook.

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish engineering group said on Monday the board proposes to split the firm into two listed entities next year. Separately, it said its chief executive Ronnie Leten will be replaced by Mats Rahmstrom, currently head of the company's Industrial Technique business area.

CAVERION

The Finnish building systems and services company on Monday reported lower preliminary 2016 results than previously estimated.

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer said on Monday local-currency sales increased 6 percent year-on-year in December versus market expectations of an 8 percent rise.

