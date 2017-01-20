FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 20
January 20, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIA COMPANY, TDC, COM HEM

Swedish telecom operator Telia is mulling a bid for Denmark's TDC, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

To avoid being acquired, TDC is considering a bid for Swedish cable operator Com Hem, DI said.

PKC GROUP

India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has agreed to buy the Finnish truck wire maker for 571 million euros ($609 million), PKC said late on Thursday.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

