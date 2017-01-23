FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 23
January 23, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 7 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom firm's Malaysian unit Digi reported a drop in fourth-quarter revenues while operating earnings edged higher. The subsidiary set a target of unchanged service revenues in 2017.

BAKKAFROST

The salmon farmer's 2017 harvest will be cut by an estimated 600 tonnes due to a suspected outbreak of the pathogenic ISA virus in two cages at its A-73 Hvannasund North site, the company said late on Friday.

Preliminary estimates show that the harvest volumes for 2017 may be cut by another 2,400 tonnes gutted weight, should the harvest of the remaining biomass at the site be accelerated.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

