7 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
January 30, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 7 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Neste) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FRONTLINE

The Oslo-listed crude oil tanker firm has made a conditional offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings in an all-share deal and has already bought a 16 percent stake, DHT said in a statement on Monday.

NESTE

Goldman Sachs has cut its recommendation on the shares of the Finnish refiner to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its target price to 26.80 euros ($28.72) from 34.10 euros.

Reporting by Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen newsrooms $1 = 0.9331 euros

