NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 1

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker reported a stronger than expected fourth quarter adjusted operating profit of 5.66 billion crowns ($646.5 million) on Wednesday, and raised its forecast for the European market this year.

For more on the company, click on

SEB

The Swedish bank proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday. Operating profit rose to 5.56 billion crowns ($635 million).

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker is due to report fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT and is seen swinging to an operating profit.

For more on the company, click on

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group is due to report fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT. Operating profit is seen rising to 2.9 bln SEK.

For more on the company, click on

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy major said it had completed the planned sale of its entire oil sands operations in the Canadian province of Alberta to Athabasca. bit.ly/2kTcSXF

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on