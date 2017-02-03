NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 3

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

Skanska

The Swedish construction group reported a surprise rise in fourth-quarter operating profit helped by stronger-than expected performance at its property development operations.

For more on the company, click on

METSO

Finnish engineering group Metso reported weaker-than-expected adjusted core earnings (EBITA) of 64 million euros for the fourth quarter and said it was still to early to announce a meaningful recovery though it expected slightly better overall trading conditions in 2017.

For more on the company, click on

TDC

The Danish telecom operator reported fourth-quarter operating earnings of 695 million crowns ($100.5 million), missing the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 947 million.

For more on the company, click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Nordea has raised its recommendation for the Swedish biometrics firm to buy from neutral, but stuck to its price target of 60 crowns per share. The Fingerprint share closed at 49.52 crowns on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

Deutsche Bank raised its recommendation on the Finnish stainless steel maker to "buy" from "hold", and its target price to 11 eleven euros from 7 euros.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on