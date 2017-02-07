The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

Norway's Statoil posted fourth-quarter results well below forecasts on Tuesday, including a $2.3 billion net impairment charge, as it reduced its price assumptions for the long term.

Brokers DNB Markets said the company's long-term output guidance may still contribute to a rise in the company's share price.

For more on the company, click on

PANDORA

Danish jewellery maker Pandora will almost triple its dividend payouts in 2017, while it expects revenue growth in 2017 to slow somewhat, it said on Tuesday as it posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations.

For more on the company, click on

NESTE OYJ

The Finnish refiner reported fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations and proposed a larger-than-expected annual dividend.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company posted profits below market expectations from its seasonally challenging fourth quarter.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm has booked a $35.45 million payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government for deliveries from its Tawke field in northern Iraq.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)