The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
STATOIL
Norway's Statoil posted fourth-quarter results well below
forecasts on Tuesday, including a $2.3 billion net impairment
charge, as it reduced its price assumptions for the long term.
Brokers DNB Markets said the company's long-term output
guidance may still contribute to a rise in the company's share
price.
PANDORA
Danish jewellery maker Pandora will almost
triple its dividend payouts in 2017, while it expects revenue
growth in 2017 to slow somewhat, it said on Tuesday as it posted
fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations.
NESTE OYJ
The Finnish refiner reported fourth quarter earnings in line
with analysts' expectations and proposed a larger-than-expected
annual dividend.
SANOMA
The Finnish media company posted profits below market
expectations from its seasonally challenging fourth
quarter.
DNO
The Norwegian oil firm has booked a $35.45 million payment
from the Kurdistan Regional Government for deliveries from its
Tawke field in northern Iraq.
