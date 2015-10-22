NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 22

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KONE

Finnish elevator make Kone will report third-quarter results at 0930 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 17 percent rise in its operating profit to 326 million euros ($370 million).

METSO

Finnish mining technology group Metso, which will report its third-quarter results at 0900 GMT, is expected to report a 13 percent drop in its operating profit to 91 million euros.

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker on Thursday reported its quarterly results in line with expectations but said its order intake fell below market consensus amid weak demand for new power plants.

NOVOZYMES

Denmark’s Novozymes, the world’s largest industrial enzymes maker, trimmed its full year forecasts on Wednesday to levels seen more reailtsic by analysts and reported third-quarter results broadly in line with expectations.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecoms and media reported third-quarter core profit above market expectations on Thursday and said its 2015 guidance was unchanged, excluding currency effects.

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility on Thursday reported third-quarter profits below expectations and pushed back its profit target in Russia, one of its key markets.

KESKO

Finland’s second-biggest retailer on Thursday reported a drop in its quarterly profits amid tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline on Thursday said it expects its production growth to more than triple in 2016 as its long-haul operations take off, as it posted third-quarter operating profit in line with expectations.

DNB

Norway’s largest bank, said it would target a capital ratio of 15 percent by the end of next year, against 13.5 percent by the end of this year as it reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday.

