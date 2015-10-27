NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 27

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter profit just below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat higher than in the third.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology and software group reported a higher than expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it saw weak demand in the oil and gas sector.

SYDBANK

The third largest Danish bank by market capitalisation will present a new strategy for the next two years. The new strategy will be presented in the third quarter report at around 1000 GMT.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian offshore services firm said it had decided to cancel a Hyundai rig order as a five-year $1 bln deal with Chevron was terminated.

