NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 3

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products ranging from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report a fourth quarter pretax loss of 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($280.55 million) on Tuesday after setting aside 3 billion crowns for a U.S. lawsuit.

BAKKAFROST

The Norwegian fish farmer posted third-quarter operational EBIT below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected harvest volumes next year to decline by four percent compared to this year.

