NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 3
November 3, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products ranging from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report a fourth quarter pretax loss of 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($280.55 million) on Tuesday after setting aside 3 billion crowns for a U.S. lawsuit.

BAKKAFROST

The Norwegian fish farmer posted third-quarter operational EBIT below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected harvest volumes next year to decline by four percent compared to this year.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
