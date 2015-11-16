NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ERICSSON, CISCO

The two companies have not discussed a merger or an acquisition by Cisco of Ericsson, the Swedish mobile network equipment maker said on Monday.

Earlier this month the two agreed a business and technology partnership aimed at generating $1 billion in extra revenues for each company by 2018.

“The talks leading up to the partnership announcement have been ongoing for a year and there have not been any discussions whatsoever on a merger or an acquisition,” Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement.

Ericsson’s U.S. depository receipts surged on Friday after Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said Cisco was looking to buy Ericsson.

Cisco denied the report.

