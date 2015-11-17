FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 17
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish industrial firm, ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm, repeats it sees overall demand remaining at current level in the near term.

For more on the company, click on

SAS

A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was among the airlines with the smallest carbon footprints among 20 transatlantic carriers in 2014. Scandinavian airline SAS had one of the worst CO2 performances, as measured by passenger mile (km) per quart (litre) of fuel.

For more on the companies, click on

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

Sweden’s Electrolux is one of the top home appliances makers in North America.

For more on the company, click on

GENMAB

Danish biotech Genmab announced on Monday after the market’s close that the U.S. FDA had approved its cancer treatment daratumumab Darzalex for blood cancer multiple myeloma. The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to 1,025-1,100 million Danish crowns from 725-800 million crowns.

For more on the company, click on ($1 = 6.9998 Danish crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.