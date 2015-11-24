FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 24
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORWEGIAN AIR, SAS

Norway will introduce a tax on air fares as part of a 2016 fiscal budget compromise in parliament, the government said late on Monday.

The tax of 80 Norwegian crowns ($9.24) per occupied seat is expected to bring in 1.1 billion crowns in 2016.

For more on the companies, click on

FRONTLINE, SEADRILL, GOLDEN OCEAN , SEVAN DRILLING, NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING

Billionair investor John Fredriksen’s key shipping and oil rig companies are reporting third-quarter earnings.

For more on the companies, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)

$1 = 8.6560 Norwegian crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.