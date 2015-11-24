NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 24

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORWEGIAN AIR, SAS

Norway will introduce a tax on air fares as part of a 2016 fiscal budget compromise in parliament, the government said late on Monday.

The tax of 80 Norwegian crowns ($9.24) per occupied seat is expected to bring in 1.1 billion crowns in 2016.

FRONTLINE, SEADRILL, GOLDEN OCEAN , SEVAN DRILLING, NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING

Billionair investor John Fredriksen’s key shipping and oil rig companies are reporting third-quarter earnings.

