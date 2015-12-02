NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 2

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker Volvo will lay off 734 workers at its Virginia, U.S. plant due to slowdown in demand, news agency AP reported on Tuesday.

Volvo could not immediately be reached for a comment.

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Carnegie has raised its target price for the Swedish biometric firm to 680 Swedish crowns ($78.27) from 530 crown. It maintained its buy recommendation.

