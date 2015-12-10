FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 10
#Intel
December 10, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group said on Thursday its fourth-quarter results will be affected by non-recurring charges totalling 1.55 billion Swedish crowns ($184 million).

HAFSLUND

The Norwegian energy producer and distributor is considering whether to spin off its retail electricity sales unit in an initial public offering, financial daily Finansavisen reported.

A final decision on a listing will be taken within a year, though Hafslund will keep a significant stake even if the unit goes public, the paper said.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
