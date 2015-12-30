FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 30
December 30, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian software company is extending its strategic review and is expected to conclude it by the time it reports full-year 2015 results.

For more on the company, click on

SUBSEA 7

The oil industry supplier has won a contract worth between $50 million and $150 million for work offshore Egypt.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

