UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 30

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm has hit a dry well in the Norwegian Arctic, it said on Wednesday.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian software company is extending its strategic review and is expected to conclude it by the time it reports full-year 2015 results.

SUBSEA 7

The oil industry supplier has won a contract worth between $50 million and $150 million for work offshore Egypt.

