NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 15

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

H&M

Sales at the Swedish budget fashion retailer rose 10 percent in December in local currencies from a year earlier, topping a mean forecast for an 8 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click on.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The exploration and production firm is not for sale, its chairman Ian Lundin told business daily Dagens Industri.

“For us, it would be the worst time to sell,” the paper quoted Lundin saying. “Lundin ... has unique assets in exceptional areas in the world and the oil price will return to significantly higher levels again.”

Earlier this week Norwegian giant Statoil said it had bought an 11.9 percent stake in the firm for 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($538.7 million), making it the second-biggest owner after the Lundin family.

DSV

Shareholders in the U.S.-based freight forwarder UTi Worldwide on Thursday voted to approve the acquisition of the company by Danish peer DSV. The deal, which values the U.S. company at around $1.35 billion, was announced in October.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on