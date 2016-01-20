FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 20
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Lundin Petroleum, PGS) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

PGS

The seismic surveyor says it will take fourt-quarter non-cash impairments of $283 million due to weak market conditions.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected close to $120 million, compared to consensus of $102 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company has drilled a dry well off Norway.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 10.3 percent year-on-year in December, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday. For the year, shipments rose 6.3 percent.

For more on the company, click

NEW WAVE The Swedish retailer can keep growing sales at double-digit rates, chief executive Torsten Jansson told business daily Dagens Industri. Jansson said he hasn’t been as positive about the company’s prospects since 1997.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.